CSFB Analysts Give Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) a C$25.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.36.

Shares of GEI opened at C$23.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.51. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.43.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

