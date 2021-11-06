CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Earnings Results

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

NYSE:CUBE traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 1,063,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,782. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

