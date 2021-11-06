CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.53. 1,063,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,782. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

