Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 134,008 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,008 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of LendingClub worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LC opened at $45.55 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.64 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,773 shares of company stock worth $495,900 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

