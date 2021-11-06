Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 34.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

The Clorox stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

