Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Chemed by 5.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,858,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 324.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

CHE opened at $496.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.86. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,960 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

