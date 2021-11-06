Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

