Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 485.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,218 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $168.21 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

