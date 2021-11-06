Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

