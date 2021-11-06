Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 62,059 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average is $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $167.71.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.