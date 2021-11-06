CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $39.14 million and approximately $155.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00125022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00041056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.17 or 0.00514178 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00061802 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 153,416,130 coins and its circulating supply is 149,416,130 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

