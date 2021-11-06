CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.030-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a peer perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.23.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.09. 692,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 200.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

