DA Davidson Boosts Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Price Target to $24.00

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 209,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,871. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.86. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile
Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.
