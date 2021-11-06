DA Davidson Boosts Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Price Target to $24.00

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 209,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,871. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.86. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 175,847 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

