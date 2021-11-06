DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

AMETEK stock opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $270,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock worth $11,808,722. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

