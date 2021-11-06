DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of CUBI opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,246 shares of company stock worth $1,323,192. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

