Daniel R. Rivera Sells 26,173 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.94. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 51.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 91.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 131.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 663,013 shares during the period. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

