Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $97.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.11.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.08. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $85.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

