Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DASTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

