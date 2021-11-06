Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $188.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.76.

DDOG traded up $18.56 on Friday, hitting $185.51. 8,997,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $194.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,134,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,818,436 shares of company stock valued at $408,818,152. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares during the period. Strategy Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 220.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $4,430,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

