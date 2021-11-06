David L. Dunkel Sells 4,889 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KFRC opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kforce by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Kforce by 23.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

