Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,960 ($51.74) price target on the stock.

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 4,926 ($64.36) on Wednesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,132 ($40.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The firm has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 96.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,013.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,580.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 29.39 ($0.38) dividend. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total value of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39). Also, insider Tony Griffin sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,237 ($68.42), for a total value of £279,970.02 ($365,782.62). Insiders sold a total of 26,806 shares of company stock worth $134,633,382 over the last ninety days.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.