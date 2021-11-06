Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,960 ($51.74) price target on the stock.
Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 4,926 ($64.36) on Wednesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,132 ($40.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The firm has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 96.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,013.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,580.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 29.39 ($0.38) dividend. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.