Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.70.

NASDAQ DCPH traded down $27.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. 33,525,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $515.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

