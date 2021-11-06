Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 23,473 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,261% compared to the average daily volume of 369 call options.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.11% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.