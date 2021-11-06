DeepOnion Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $860.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00030427 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00018574 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,588,971 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

