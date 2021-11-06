Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Raised to $111.00 at Evercore ISI

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.30.

DNLI opened at $55.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.29 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $126,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

