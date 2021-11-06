Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 222101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 2.00.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.