DePay (DEPAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.43 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $43,064.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00084037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00081336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00099884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,077.39 or 1.03322309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.36 or 0.07287287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022192 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

