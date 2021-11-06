Desjardins Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$161.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$158.00 to C$161.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at $694,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.