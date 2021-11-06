Desjardins Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$43.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNCAF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

