Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.30 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €7.30 ($8.59) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

LHA opened at €6.93 ($8.15) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

