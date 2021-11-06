Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $107.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.26.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,436,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,412. The stock has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $201,455,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

