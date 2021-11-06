Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $177.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Lear stock opened at $178.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after buying an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after buying an additional 107,822 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

