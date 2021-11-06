Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPW. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($77.81).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

