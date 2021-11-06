DexKit Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,758.00 (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, DexKit has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. DexKit has a market cap of $1.25 million and $5,758.00 worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DexKit coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00002542 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00084644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00079630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00099928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.31 or 0.07304916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.85 or 0.99469001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022435 BTC.

About DexKit

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

