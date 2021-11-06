DFI.Money (YFII) Market Capitalization Achieves $145.18 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $145.18 million and approximately $16.36 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,761.45 or 0.06209097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00253716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00097018 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

