Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $325.70

Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 325.70 ($4.26) and traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.89). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 357 ($4.66), with a volume of 8,404 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.70. The stock has a market cap of £116.42 million and a PE ratio of -24.29.

In other Dialight news, insider Gotthard Haug purchased 2,500 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £9,250 ($12,085.18).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

