DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DMAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 719,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,489. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DMAC shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,322 shares of company stock worth $184,545 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

