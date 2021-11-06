DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.42

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 265227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.