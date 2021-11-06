Diamond (DMD) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Diamond has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00005418 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $11.98 million and $38,328.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001717 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,641,475 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

