Diane M. Sullivan Sells 19,000 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $495,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,527,000. Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $7,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 264,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 236,295 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
