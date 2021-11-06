Diane M. Sullivan Sells 19,000 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $495,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,527,000. Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $7,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 264,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 236,295 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

