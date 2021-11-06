Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.01

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.01 and traded as high as $50.27. Digimarc shares last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 66,668 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett bought 4,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at $396,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 25.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,096 shares in the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 555,276 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,940,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 486,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

