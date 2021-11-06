Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $277,527.69 and $342.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,907.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,462.31 or 0.07326411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.00322507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.54 or 0.00961358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00085981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.10 or 0.00422112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00276454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00136958 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,960,821 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

