DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. 1,664,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,553. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $108.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In related news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,977,114.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

