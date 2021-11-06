DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $120.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOCN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,553. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $108.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $1,581,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,977,114.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

