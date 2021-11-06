DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $104.81 and last traded at $97.40, with a volume of 28883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.54.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $426,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,192 shares of company stock worth $24,977,114.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after buying an additional 882,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after acquiring an additional 600,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

