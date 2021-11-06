Digitex (DGTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $660,794.00

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $660,794.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 59.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00253869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00099188 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

