Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 30,199 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SBT stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.07 million, a PE ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

