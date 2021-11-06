Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 334,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 642,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 604,733 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of OR opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.