Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.34% of Crown Crafts worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 19.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 44.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

