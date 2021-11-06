Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of DallasNews as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,087,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised DallasNews from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of DALN opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89. DallasNews Co. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.64.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.31 million during the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

